Clarksville residents react after 6 people were shot within hours of each other

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people were shot in a matter of hours after a string of shootings broke out in Clarksville Saturday night.

“I mean it’s not something you expect,” Clarksville resident Jesse Harris said. “You look around here, like nice cars, nice houses and…you wouldn’t expect that sort of thing.”

Some residents said they’re a little more on guard after three shootings happened within a five-mile radius.

The first of three shootings happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 100 block of Union Hall Road where police said a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

The second shooting broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday on Liberty Bell Lane.

“I’ve been here for like a year and a half or so,” Bell Chase neighborhood resident Kimberly Holland said. “It’s usually really quiet, you just hear kids outside playing. Nothing crazy has happened here.”

Holland recalled hearing a car alarm go off outside her home and looking outside.

“I opened up the front door and the kid that was walking across my yard, I say kid, 18 or 19, something like that,” Holland said. “He says ‘somebody got shot.’ And then I just kind of stood there for a few minutes watching, and there was a whole line of cars trying to leave the neighborhood.”

Police report the incident turned into an officer-involved shooting after an officer found someone holding a handgun. The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I mean it’s always concerning anytime anything like this happens, but I would assume it’s an isolated incident just because again, this has never happened before, and I hope it won’t again,” Holland said.

About an hour later, police responded to a deadly shooting in the 900 block of College Street that claimed the life of 31-year-old Dashawn Kelly.

Although police have not said the shootings were connected, those in the area hope these were isolated incidents and won’t become a common occurrence in Clarksville.

“I feel like everybody should take responsibility for their own personal safety,” Harris said. “I feel like everybody has the right to defend themselves by whatever means necessary, and I just really hope it doesn’t come to that in a neighborhood like this.”

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.