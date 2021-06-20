Suspect in custody after firing shots at officers, leading them on pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect out of Stewart County is in custody after they reportedly fired shots at officers and led them on a pursuit.

The Clarksville Police Department had asked residents in the areas of Calvert Drive and Britton Springs to stay inside while they, along with deputies from the Montgomery County and Stewart County sheriff’s offices searched for a “possibly armed and dangerous individual.”

Shortly after the shelter in place order was issued, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect was in custody. Residents are no longer asked to stay inside.