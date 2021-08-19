Clarksville police searching for robbery suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a store on S. Riverside Drive on Friday, August 13.

Police say at around 8:35 p.m. a man entered a store in the 500 block of S. Riverside Drive. The man, dressed in a blue sweat shirt, khaki pants, dark shoes, black gloves and a light colored cap with a black gator covering half of his face, walked around the counter where the clerk was standing. The man was carrying a knife in his right hand and demanded money.

The clerk gave the robber the cash from inside the register.

The suspect then fled the store on foot, walking toward Crossland Avenue.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5159, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.