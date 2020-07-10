Clarksville police searching for person of interest in investigation of 77-year-old pedestrian’s death

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection with the pedestrian fatality of a Clarksville man on Providence Boulevard on Thursday night. Investigators believe the person may possess vital information in regards to the incident.

Investigators are in the process of obtaining surveillance video from businesses in and around the area of the incident.

The victim has been identified as 77-year-old Lilburn L. Evitts.

Anyone with information, or may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact Inv. Harris: 931-648-0656, ext. 5251, the Tipsline: 931-645-8477, or click here and submit a tip anonymously.

