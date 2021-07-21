Clarksville police searching for copper theft suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who stole copper tubing from a business.

Police say on Friday at around 9:49 p.m. the man removed copper tubing from The Choppin’ Block, located in the 2200 block of Madison Street. The removal caused damage to the building.

The suspect is described as a man with tattoos down both arms. He was carrying a backpack with a distinctive X design on the back and was also wearing a baseball cap with an unknown emblem on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Johnson at 931-648-0656 ext. 5687. You can also call Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.