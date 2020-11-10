Clarksville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police need your help in identifying a suspect accused in two robberies of a convenience store last month on Tiny Town Road.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the store first on October 11 and then a second time on October 22, both instances around 9:25 p.m. During both incidents, the suspect took cash and the clerks cell phones at gunpoint. He then threw away the phones after leaving the business.

Source: Clarksville Police Department

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male with long, reddish-colored hair kept in a bun-type ponytail on the back of his head.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5628, Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit an online tip anonymously by clicking here.