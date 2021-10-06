Clarksville police search for driver in hit and run

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car around Midnight Tuesday in Clarksville.

Police said the victim is a 29-year-old black man who was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment. He is in critical but stable condition.

Meanwhile, detectives are asking anyone with information or video footage about the hit and run to come forward.

They said the incident happened Eastbound on 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Whitfield Road. A driver’s side view mirror was found at the scene, so police believe the suspect’s car will have damage to the driver’s side front corner and of course, it is missing that mirror.

According to investigators, the suspect could be driving a pearl white Toyota Avalon (2005-2010 model year).

To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, anyone with information can call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-8477.