Police: Man picked up shell casings after deadly Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night in Clarksville.

Jackie Dewayne Davis, 29, is charged with tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Clarksville Police arrested Davis after they say he was seen on surveillance video picking up items off the ground at the scene of the shooting before officers arrived. After reviewing the video, officers say they believe Davis was picking up shell casings. Officers reported several shell casings are believed to be missing from the scene.

Clarksville Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting but at this point believe a large group of people were celebrating in a parking lot on College Street when someone started shooting.

Eric Hardy, 26, was shot and later died at Tennova Medical Center.

A second person was shot and is still being treated at the hospital. The man, who has not been identified, is stable.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt Newman, 931-648-0656. ext. 5340, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.