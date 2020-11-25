Clarksville police looking for 2 women accused of shoplifting from Target

Police are asking for help identifying two women who allegedly used children to help them steal items from a Target in Clarksville.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women who allegedly used children to help them steal items from a Target in Clarksville.

The incident happened just before 6:30 Tuesday night at the target on Wilma Randolph Boulevard. Police say the women had five young children with them. They are accused of putting jackets and backpacks on the children and leaving without paying for the items.

The women pulled away in a silver Cadillac Deville with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656.