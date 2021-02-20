Clarksville police investigating shooting that left one person wounded

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded.

Officers said it happened in the 1300 block of Avondale Drive around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Police reported one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but their condition was unknown at this time.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and did not release any additional information.

Please contact Clarksville police with tips in the case by calling 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or by going online to submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.