CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating the death of a person as a result of a fight between two people that happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 900 block of Woody Hills Drive.

Investigators say the incident was isolated and the individual involved in the shooting is being questioned by detectives.

Additional details are limited at this time.

