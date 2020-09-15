2-year-old dies after accidental shooting at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 2-year-old child has died after an accidental shooting at a home on Tuesday afternoon on Lincoln Street in Clarksville.

According to Clarskville Police, the preliminary investigation led detectives to believe that the child found the firearm inside the home in an unsecured place. The firearm accidentally discharged, causing the child injuries they ultimately succumbed to.

The investigation is still ongoing. Clarksville Police urges everyone to keep their firearms secured and in a place not accessible by children.

