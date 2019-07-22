Clarksville police investigate 5 carjackings last weekend

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating after five reported carjackings occurred over the weekend and are believed to be related.

According to police, the carjackings happened at four different locations throughout the city.

Police say the victims were stopped in their cars at their homes or nearby when they were reportedly approached by several black men in hoodies that were armed with a gun.

In all case but one, the victims were all removed from their cars before they were taken, police state.

Officials say each car was recovered shortly after each carjacking, leading police to believe the cars were used to commit other crimes and then abandoned.

In a few cases, police say the stolen cars were spotted and then fled from police.

According to Clarksville Police, one of the vehicles involved in a carjacking was stolen out of Memphis.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects please contact Detective Carlton, 931-648-0656, ext. 5172, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

