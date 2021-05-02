Man arrested for homicide at Clarksville Salvation Army

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested regarding a homicide that happened Sunday at the Salvation Army in the 200 block of Kraft Street in Clarksville.

Police say Corey Allen of Seiverierville has been arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail for criminal homicide. Allen is reportedly a transient and has no known ties to the area.

The victim’s name will be released at a later date once next of kin are notified. Both Allen and the victim were staying at the Salvation Army, according to police.

Police said there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Benjamin Goble at 931-648-0656 ext. 5232.