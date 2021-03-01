Clarksville Police, ATF offers $5,000 reward for information after clerk shot during attempted robbery

On February 22, an employee was shot at the Exxon gas station on Dover Road during an attempted robbery. Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect with newly-released pictures. PHOTO: ATF

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a $5,000 reward following an attempted robbery that resulted in a gas station employee getting shot.

On February 22, an employee was shot at the Exxon gas station on Dover Road during an attempted robbery. Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect with newly-released pictures.

“ATF works closely with the public safety agencies as well as the community to pursue those who misuse firearms by committing violent crimes,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to locate the individual/s responsible for this criminal act.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Clarksville Police Department at (931) 645-8477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously at P3tips.com/591.