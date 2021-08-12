Clarksville police arrest armed & dangerous convicted felon

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon wanted for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm is in custody.

The Clarksville Police Department says officers were searching for 38-year-old David Burnett, who on Wednesday reportedly fired a shot at someone in the 200 block of Chapel Street. Police identified Burnett as the suspect and considered him armed and dangerous.

At around noon Thursday, police announced they had Burnett in custody.