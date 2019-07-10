Clarksville PD steps up teen curfew enforcement after spike in car burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kristi King found both vehicles in her driveway ransacked in her driveway early Sunday morning.

“Basically this here was open and all of this was just thrown in the seat,” King said showing the inside of her car.

“Somebody’s been on my property while I was asleep, and that’s scary.”

The thieves also stole a bag from off her back porch.

“We need to call the security people and up our security system,” King said.

It’s a disturbing trend Clarksville police are seeing a huge spike in especially among teens.

“We have to stop it,” said Jim Knoll, public information officer for Clarksville Police Department.

Since June 1st, Knoll says there’ve been at least 150 car burglaries and 80 car thefts in the city.

Knoll says that’s nearly double from the same time last year.

“It was way up from what it was before,” he said.

Knoll says 60 to 80 percent of the burglaries involve kids.

“We’ve seen them 12 years old 13,14, 15,” Knoll said.

To stop it, police are ramping up enforcement of the city’s teen curfew.

“We’re going to be more vigilant, looking specifically for those minors, or juveniles out at those late hours,” Knoll said.

Under the city’s ordinance, juveniles under age 15 can’t be out in public unsupervised by a parent or guardian between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Teens 15 to 17 can’t be out unsupervised between 1am and 6am.

“We have the parent come get them,” Knoll said. “Depending on the circumstance, citations can be issued.”

Police are also asking neighbors to be watchful.

“One in the morning, four in the morning, give us a call,” Knoll said.

King hopes enforcing the curfew will make a difference and says she plans to keep watch until her case is solved.

“There’s plenty to do out here without getting in this kind of trouble,” King said.

According to the ordinance, the curfew will not apply to minors accompanied by their parent, guardian, or another adult person in care or custody of the minor.

It also will not apply if the minor is running an emergency errand or legitimate business authorized by their parent or is a member of the armed services.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.