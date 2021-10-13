Clarksville PD searching for man who robbed convenience store, showed gun to employee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are searching for a man accused of displaying a gun during a robbery early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the B & L Market on College Street in Clarksville.

Police say Cordero Quarles, 30, arrived at the store in a white pickup truck, pictured below:

Cordero Quarles’ truck (Courtesy: Clarksville PD)

Once inside the store, police say Quarles went behind the counter, grabbing several cigarette cartons and some beer. When an employee confronted him, Quarles allegedly showed a gun.

Police say this isn’t the first time Quarles has displayed a weapon toward another person. The 30-year-old is currently out on bond for an aggravated assault that occurred just last month.

If you see Quarles, you should call 911 and wait for an officer to arrive. You should not approach him.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Jackson at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5319.