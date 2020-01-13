Clarksville nurse arrested for abuse, neglect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police say a nurse was charged with abuse and neglect after allegations were investigated.

According to Clarksville police, the alleged abuse occurred in August 2019 in a home on Faulkner Drive.

Police say a 12-year-old girl had several medical conditions that require her to receive 24-hour care and there were video cameras inside the residence.

Investigators say 44-year-old Melissa Winer, a Licensed Practical Nurse, arrived on Aug. 23, 2019 to care for the 12-year-old. She can be seen on video providing abusive and negligent care to the girl.

According to a release, Winer lets the victim fall to the floor on several occasions and one time she appears to have hit her head. Winer can be seen on video pulling the victim’s hair on several occasions and on one occasion appeared to lift the victim by her hair. Another occasion showed Winer pulling the victim up from the floor causing a scrape on her back.

Winer was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond.