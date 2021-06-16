Clarksville mother charged with homicide in relation to death of toddler who found loaded gun

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with homicide in relation to the death of her toddler who found a loaded gun in a home on Lincoln Drive.

According to Clarksville Now, the June Grandy Jury indicted 21-year-old Kamill Lashae Gadson on charges of negligent homicide and two counts of aggravated child neglect.

(Source: ClarksvilleNow.com, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Police were reportedly called to the home on the afternoon of September 14. At the home, they found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

According to the indictment, Gadson left a loaded Smith & Wesson 45-caliber handgun in a bedroom accessible to the toddler. Her son found the gun and shot himself in the face. His death was announced three days later.

Gadson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday and was released on bond Wednesday awaiting trial.