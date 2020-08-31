Clarksville man who shot at police officers sentenced to 10 years in prison

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man accused of shooting at police officers was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran announced 23-year-old Elique Camacho was sentenced for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of domestic violence.

Camacho was indicted in July 2018, after an incident on June 24, 2018, where Clarksville police officers were called to the scene of a domestic assault and upon arrival, Camacho was attempting to leave the scene.

When officers approached his vehicle, Camacho drove toward them and hit one of the officers with his vehicle and fled. As Clarksville officers pursued Camacho, he fired several rounds at the officers from his vehicle.

One of the officers rammed and disabled Camacho’s vehicle, after which, he fled on foot and hid in a wooded area overnight, before being arrested the following day at a friend’s house. At the time of his arrest, Camacho was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Camacho pleaded guilty in January. He had previously been convicted of domestic assault in January 2017 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.