Clarksville man wanted for attempted murder arrested after pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man wanted for attempted murder is in custody, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 22-year-old Eric Tyreese Davis was spotted on Arthur’s Court, where they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. They said Davis refused to stop and fled in his car.

Officials said Davis bailed out of his getaway car at the intersection of Needmore Road and Bell Road and fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested.

Deputies said they found cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, scales, wrapping paper, and several unknown powder and rock substances at the scene.

Officials said Davis has been arrested multiple times since January 2016. He bonded out on attempted murder charges earlier this year. He was also arrested earlier this month for reckless endangerment. He bonded out again but failed to appear in court.

His bonds were revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Davis is facing more than 20 charges, including, attempted first-degree murder, multiple aggravated assault charges, and a slew of drug charges and charges stemming from the pursuit.