FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee man is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars in connection with a 2018 shooting at a Kentucky military base that left his wife dead and another man injured.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 33-year-old Victor E. Silvers of Clarksville, was sentenced to life in prison, plus an additional 10 years, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on Thursday, March 30 for the following charges:

First-degree murder

Attempted murder

Domestic violence resulting in death

Violation of a protective order resulting in death

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Two counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor drove from his Clarksville home to the Fort Campbell military installation — where his estranged wife, Brittney Silvers, was assigned as an automated logistical specialist with the U.S. Army — on Oct. 14, 2018.

The DOJ said Victor allegedly shot Brittney three times, killing her, before he shot another man, James Keating.

Five days before her death, Brittney was granted a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, which reportedly prohibited Victor from being within 300 feet of her, committing violent acts against her, or possessing a firearm.

Officials said the case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

“I commend the work of the FBI, ATF, and Army CID during the investigation of this matter as well as the prosecution team for their outstanding presentation of the case at trial. Fort Campbell is home to numerous military units and organizations to include, the 101st Airborne Division, the 5th Special Forces Group, and the 160th Special Aviation Operations Regiment,” stated U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky. “The Soldiers assigned to Fort Campbell, their family members, and those who live and work on the installation were accustomed to feeling safe and secure within its boundaries. Silvers shattered the sense of security when he violently murdered his wife and shot another victim in October 2018. As a result of his brutal actions, he will justifiably spend the remainder of his life in a federal prison cell.”

According to the DOJ, there is no parole in the federal system.

“Domestic violence oftentimes cripples extended families and even entire communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office. “Brittney’s family, friends, and the Fort Campbell community will never be rid of the pain from this senseless murder, but hopefully this sentence gives everyone some sense of resolve knowing Silvers will spend the remainder of his life in a cell.”

“I commend the efforts of the ATF agents, our law enforcement partners, and the prosecution team who worked diligently on this investigation to bring this killer to justice,” said ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge A.J. Gibes of the Louisville Division. “We hope this sentence brings some sense of healing to the victims’ families and sends a very clear message that ATF and our law enforcement partners will not stand by and allow these acts of violence.”

Following her death, Brittney was promoted to sergeant and received the Army Commendation Medal.

“101st Combat Aviation Brigade has lost an incredibly valued member of the Destiny team,” Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Rear), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), told News 2 in 2018.