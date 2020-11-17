Clarksville man charged with shooting woman at Kentucky gas station

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old Clarksville man has been charged with assault after a woman was shot Monday night at a gas station in Christian County, Kentucky.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the Marathon and Hi Road convenience store on Hugh Hunter Road in Oak Grove.

Kentucky State Police said a 22-year-old Clarksville woman was at the gas station, when Evan Adams pulled into the parking lot. The woman and Adams had been involved in a “past altercation” and another disagreement ensued, according to investigators.

As the Clarksville woman attempted to drive off, troopers said Adams pulled out a handgun and fired a round into the woman’s vehicle, striking her in the abdomen. Investigators said the victim was eventually transported to a Clarksville hospital, where she was treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Evans was arrested and booked into the Christian County jail on a charge of first-degree assault. He was also served an unrelated warrant for failure to appear.