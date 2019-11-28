Clarksville man charged with robbing GA man he met on dating app

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man is behind bars after police say he robbed a Georgia man he met on an online dating app.

According to Clarksville police, on Nov. 27, a 28-year-old man from Georgia communicated with a Clarksville man, identified as Teyron Bland, through the “Grindr” dating app and they decided to meet up.

Officials said Bland gave the man a residential address in Clarksville for them to meet up. When they met and went inside of the home, the Georgia man put his phone down. Bland took the phone and demanded money in return.

Police say the Georgia man decided to leave the phone behind, exited the home, and got into his car. Bland followed him out, reached through the driver’s side window, and grabbed the steering wheeler and the man’s shirt collar and threatened him.

Officers said the man gave Bland $45, the phone was returned and the victim left the area and called police.

According to a release, police reviewed the messages between the two men and used a photo lineup to identify Bland.

Bland was charged with robbery. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.