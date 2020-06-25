Clarksville man charged with rape of 12-year-old girl in Hendersonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man was arrested in Hendersonville and charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Hendersonville police began its investigation Monday into a possible rape incident involving 18-year-old Joseph Hosler.

Detectives determined Hosler had engaged in numerous sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl, according to Hendersonville police. Police said Hosler was also found to be in possession of multiple images of child pornography.

Hosler was booked into the Sumner County jail and charged with three counts of rape of a child, 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, false reporting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case or possibly related cases is asked to call Hendersonville police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.