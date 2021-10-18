Clarksville man charged in accidental shooting death of toddler

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is now facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a child earlier this year.

The incident happened on February 17 at around 10 p.m. on Pembroke Road.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a call about a child who had been shot at the residence. Once on the scene, officers round 21-month-old Briareus Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound.

Thomas was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, it was revealed the child gained access to the loaded and unsecured gun in the residence.

Now, Julian Chester, 32, is facing the following charges:

Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment of a child less than eight years old

Criminally Negligent Homicide

Chester was the boyfriend of the child’s mother. He was arrested on the night of the shooting on unrelated charges.