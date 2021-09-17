Clarksville man arrested and charged after string of car burglaries

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Home security video led Montgomery County investigators straight to their wanted burglar.

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Clarksville man they believe is connected to a string of burglars in the county.

John Randall Herdman, 25, has been arrested and charged with seven counts of burglary and one county of attempted vehicle burglary.

Investigators said several residents of the Warriato Trace Subdivision reporter car break-ins happened overnight on September 13, 2021.

They had items like weapons, credit cards, and personal information stolen from their vehicles.

After reviewing home security video and conducting interviews, Herdman was taken into custody on an $85,000 bond.

If anyone has information about these burglaries or other crimes you can call the Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

Also, the Sheriff’s Office noted that with the holiday season approaching more criminals will be looking for crimes of convenience. They ask people to not leave valuables in vehicles and to lock it before you pocket the keys.