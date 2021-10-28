Clarksville 18-year-old wanted in connection with aggravated assault

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault from earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 10 in the 400 block of Carter Road.

Rateeq “Tiki” Cameron, 18, has been identified by police as the suspect in the aggravated assault.

Rateeq “Tiki” Cameron

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Cash at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5264. You can also remain anonymous through the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline (931) 645-8477.