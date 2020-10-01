Claiborne County nurse indicted on prescription fraud charges

A Claiborne County nurse has been indicted on forgery and prescription fraud charges.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A registered nurse at a medical facility in New Tazwell has been indicted on forgery and prescription fraud charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating Kristen Ann Powell in June after being contacted by the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Health Related Boards. The TBI investigated allegations that Powell used her position to attempt to fraudulently obtain controlled substances.

According to the TBI, information obtained during the investigation revealed that between October 2019 and November 2019, Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions and had them filled for her personal use.

This week, a Claiborne County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Powell with four counts of forgery, four counts of criminal simulation, and four counts of obtaining prescriptions by fraud.

Wednesday, Powell was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $10,000 bond.