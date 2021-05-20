City bus driver attacked in Germantown after denying ride to man with alcohol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man denied entry onto a city bus in Germantown punched the driver in the face, causing him serious injuries, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded Wednesday night to a bus stop along Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Monroe Street, where they said a Music City Central bus driver had been assaulted.

Jarrett Brooks (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The driver told officers he would not allow Jarrett Brooks onto the bus because the 33-year-old attempted to bring alcohol onboard, according to a police report.

When Brooks was denied entry, police said he walked onto the bus and assaulted the driver, punching him in the face.

Officers said the driver used the bus radio to contact a dispatcher, who then informed police of the assault.

The driver explained he was in “extreme pain” and was transported to Nashville General Hospital for treatment, according to a warrant.

The bus driver had provided a description of Brooks, who was then spotted speaking with an off-duty officer at the nearby Kroger on Monroe Street.

As officers attempted to detain Brooks, they said he became combative and spit on a Metro officer.

Brooks was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on five charges, including aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $29,500.