‘Cinderblock-sized rock’ tossed at neighbor during dispute over noise in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Madison man who tossed a “cinderblock-sized rock” from his second story apartment at his downstairs neighbor after an argument over noise has been charged, an arrest warrant states.

Metro officers responded Dec. 4, 2020 to an apartment complex on Heritage Drive after a man reported being attacked by his upstairs neighbor, identified by police as 26-year-old Jarvis Hall.

A warrant states the victim reported hearing “loud footsteps” from Hall, who lives upstairs, and asked him “to be quiet at night.”

After the interaction, the victim told officers that Hall got louder, so he walked outside and yelled for the suspect to quiet down.

Hall then threw a “cinderblock-sized rock” off of the second floor balcony at his neighbor, who was able to avoid being hit, according to police.

Hall was arrested Thursday night and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $3,500.

A booking photo for Hall was not immediately released by law enforcement.