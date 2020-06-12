Church burglar caught after leaving fingerprints on water bottle

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eight months after a bandit broke into a Millersville church, made themself a sandwich, spent the night on the couch, and stole the associate pastor’s truck, Millersville Police have cracked the case.

Thanks to a water bottle left at the crime scene, the TBI identified the suspect as Ginger Bundren.

Detectives went to Johnson City in East Tennessee, where the 39-year-old is already locked up on other charges. They spoke with her about the Bethel Baptist Church burglary, and say the longtime felon confessed to the crime and that she was sorry.

According to police, Bundren said she was hungry and she needed a place to rest.

Assistant Chief Dustin Carr said the detectives have been working the case actively for 8 months. When the TBI came back with fingerprint information, it pointed right at Bundren.

“We try and stay focused on the job at hand. We don’t worry about anything else going on, and our detectives did a great job solving this case,” said Carr.

The break-in happened in October of 2019. Church surveillance showed a suspect, now identified as Bundren in the church daycare.

Unlike most burglars, she was in absolutely no rush. Video showed her walking around with a flashlight. She took her shoes off, fixed food, and police said she watched a video.

Detectives say Bundren spent the night on the couch.

According to investigators, the next morning she reportedly stole money earmarked for a group fighting against sex trafficking. She also took the associate pastor’s raincoat and his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Police tell News 2 Bundren drove that truck until it ran out of gas in Pigeon Forge, it was found in a shopping center parking lot.

“She didn’t have any ties to the area, she was walking from Nashville, ended up in Millersville, and ended up in a church daycare on the couch sleeping,” said Carr.

Police said Bundren is a chronic felon who has been arrested more than 50 times.

Detectives tell News 2 when they were interviewing the suspect in the East Tennessee Jail, they told her that the pastor forgave her. Detectives say that brought a sense of relief to the woman who then opened up about the crime.

“Once our detectives told her that the pastor forgave her and prayed for her, she opened up and admitted everything,” said Carr.

Associate Pastor Brandon Carder of the Bethel Baptist Church tells News 2 that he is thankful that the police never dropped the case and solved the crime for his community. He also said, like many investigators, that he too was surprised the suspect on the video was a female.

“You know so we need to get our cameras upgraded there,” Carder said jokingly, “But if you go back thru the film, we initially thought it was a younger man or a teenager.”

Right after the crime, News 2 interviewed Carder who said this:

“We are a church and our doors are always open to anyone who wants to come in here. absolutely, let me feed you, get you something to drink, we’ll find a place for you to sleep tonight.”

When told that the woman was relieved the church forgave her, Carder said this:

“Well, that’s what forgiveness does. God is willing to forgive us, and if God is willing to forgive us, who are we not to forgive one another. So that is encouraging to hear.”

The suspect is in jail in Johnson City. News 2 has learned that Bundren will ultimately be brought back to Middle Tennessee to face charges.

