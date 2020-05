CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 a man has been taken into custody after a home invasion and manhunt.

The chase took place on Sams Creek Road. Officials say it took a K-9 unit and choppers to catch the suspect.

The man is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story.