Children left behind in vehicle after violent road rage incident in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver rammed a vehicle, punched someone inside, then ran off, ditching her car with two children inside after an apparent road rage incident in Madison, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states Metro police responded May 29 to a crash and assault on Gallatin Pike South near Old Hickory Boulevard. When officers arrived, they said one of the vehicles involved had fled, while the other remained at the scene.

Police spoke with the victims, who explained that a woman had crashed into the back of their vehicle, as they attempted to turn into a Kroger parking lot. They said the woman then reversed and rammed their vehicle.

At some point, the victims said the woman, identified by police as 27-year-old Hunter Burgess, got out of her vehicle, walked over to theirs and punched a man inside in the face. She then ran off, leaving two children and an adult passenger in her car, according to investigators.

Officers said the passenger in Burgess’ vehicle got into the front seat and drove off, eventually crashing on McArthur Drive.

Burgess was located and arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. She was held on a $27,000 bond.

A booking photo for Burgess was not immediately released by law enforcement.