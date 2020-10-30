Children in car nearly hit by bullet near Fisk University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after police say he fired gunshots at his ex-girlfriend near Fisk University, narrowly missing two children in the back of a vehicle.

Metro police responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting on Blank Street.

The victim told officers she returned to her residence on 16th Avenue about an hour earlier to find her ex-boyfriend, Raphael Hughes standing on her porch. An arrest warrant alleges Hughes got into her car with her, so she got out, got into another vehicle and drove off.

Hughes allegedly followed the victim to Blank Street, where the victim’s mother had arrived to pick her up.

Metro police said surveillance video showed Hughes drive up to the victim and fire shots at her, as she ducked behind a car. A bullet traveled through the windshield of her mother’s vehicle and became embedded in the headrest, according to investigators.

Two female juveniles were in the backseat of the vehicle hit, police said. One of the children was Hughes’ daughter.

No injuries were reported.

Hughes, 29, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Friday morning on several counts of attempted murder and child endangerment. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.