Teen shot while walking in East Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was taken into custody after a child was shot and critically injured earlier this year in East Nashville.

According to police, on Aug. 19 around 11:15 p.m., a 16-year-old was walking in the Paddock at Grandview Apartments when Jemarvin Jenkins drove up and opened fire on the child, and critically injured him.

An arrest warrant stated that the incident was caught on surveillance footage. Officials said an eyewitness also helped them to identify the vehicle involved. Metro police said crime lab forensics linked the vehicle and Jenkins to a separate shooting as well.

Jenkins is faced with eight different charges and is not eligible for release due to a federal warrant.