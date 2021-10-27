Child robbed while attempting to buy gun via Snapchat in Whites Creek

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WKRN) — A firearm sale set up on social media turned into an aggravated robbery involving a child in Whites Creek.

According to an arrest affidavit, on July 8, 2021, 19-year-old Javon Kelly attempted to sell a gun to a child via Snapchat. Police say the child contacted Kelly through messages, and they agreed to meet up along Brick Church Pike in Whites Creek.

As the child walked up to Kelly’s car to buy the gun, officials say Kelly then shoved the gun into the child’s chest and demanded the money-totaling about $1,200.

The child handed over the money, then hit Kelly’s arm which caused the gun to fall into his car. The child reportedly was able to run to safety, and Kelly drove off.

Kelly was arrested Tuesday for aggravated robbery and is being held on a $35,000 bond.