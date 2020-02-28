Child neglect charges filed after ‘nuisance’ home raided in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are charged with Child Neglect after Metro police raided a home in Hermitage last week, calling it a ‘public nuisance’.

Read more: Hermitage home declared ‘public nuisance’ after police raid

The new charges were just brought after an infant was found inside the home during the raid at 365 Monaco Drive.

Metro police said after dealing with a homicide and multiple drug issues at the home “enough is enough.”

Multiple tactical officers responded to padlock the home on February 20th, and authorities said twenty-six people were found inside during the raid, including Paul Newsome and Savannah Hawkins.

The baby found in the home is 4-months-old. According to a warrant, Hawkins is the child’s mother, and Newsome claims to be the father/caregiver of the child but not by blood.

Police found what they call dangerous living conditions for the child, including pieces of rotting food in a stairwell, several un-capped needles, drugs, meth pipes, and a homemade handgun. There was also a bucket next to Hawkins’ bed with what appeared to be human waste, and the upstairs bedrooms smelled of urine and feces.

The warrant stated Newsome and Hawkins “placed the child in great danger living in such conditions.”

Newsome also had an outstanding federal warrant on weapons charges.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage