Child approached by man in Hendersonville park, police investigating

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police are investigating after a child was approached by a man in a park.

Police say just before 7 p.m. Monday, the department received a report from a concerned parent in Drakes Creek Park whose child had reportedly been verbally approached by an older man. This made the child feel scared, causing them to run away while the man left the area, heading toward a blue SUV.

Police would like to remind parents to have conversations with their children about safety in parks and other areas and what they should do when approached by an unfamiliar adult.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile App.