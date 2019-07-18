‘Chicken suit lady’ accused of creating hazard on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman known for dancing daily in a chicken suit on Broadway has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

Melissa Burton, 53, was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Metro jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer spotted Burton sitting on a sidewalk along Broadway with her legs stretched out, creating “a walking hazard.”

The woman was told that she would have to stand, but court documents state she could not get up, kept stumbling and had slurred speech.

Melissa Burton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The officer advised that he had seen the woman dance repeatedly in a chicken suit in front of Nudie’s Honky Tonk and knew she was capable of balance.

A nearly empty bottle of vodka was found in Burton’s bag, police said.

Burton also had an active warrant for her arrest on a failure to appear charge.

Her bond was set at $1,100.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.