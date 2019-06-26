Checks stolen from mailboxes in East Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Erin Hicks felt sick to her stomach after she got an alert from her bank Wednesday morning that her checking account had been wiped out.

“It’s a scary situation,” Hicks said. “They’ve got your account. They’ve got your information.”

She lives on McGavock Pike in East Nashville.

On Monday, a check she put in her mailbox for her gas bill was stolen and then cashed.

The thief changed the amount from $19.49 to $1,900.49.

“To know that you can put a check in for such a little amount and have thousands of dollars come out of your account, it’s terrifying,” Hicks said.

The name on the check was also changed from Piedmont Natural Gas to John Brandon Butler.

“In the memo line, they added ‘paycheck,'” she said.

The president of the nonprofit The Nikki Mitchell Foundation said mail was stolen from their mailbox on Friday.

Surveillance video shows a man walking away from their mailbox on the same day the check was cashed.

“It said Metro Water,” said president Rhonda Miles.

The check was written for $17.80 to pay a water bill but was changed to $1,700.80.

The United States Postal Inspection Service says stolen checks often go through “check washing” where chemicals are applied to remove the ink.

No arrests have been made in either case.

In the meantime, Hicks says she’ll take her bills straight to the post office.

“They’re still out there walking around and getting into other people’s mailboxes,” Hicks said.

Both women were reimbursed by their banks days later.

