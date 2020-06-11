Cheatham County sees 8 drug overdoses and 2 deaths in a single weekend

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, overdoses are 10 percent higher than the same time last year, particularly in the 25-44 age range.

Cheatham County has seen a huge spike, and this past weekend was no exception.

According to Cheatham County EMS, there were eight overdoses this weekend and out of the eight overdoses, two people died. Both victims were women, one was in the county and one was in Ashland City.

Some first responders say opioids are the biggest problem facing the county.

“The numbers this year are staggering. Since January to date, we’ve had 83 overdoses. With that said, we’ve had 17 overdose deaths. We’ve had 16 of those deaths since March 1st,” said Cheatham County EMS Director BJ Hudspeth.

Hudspeth says March 1 is significant because that is when the COVID-19 Pandemic began in earnest. Hudspeth says so far nobody has died in Cheatham County from COVID-19.

Hudspeth says this past weekend was overwhelming as his people were running from call to call.

“It seemed like we got an OD and we’d clear it, then another one came out. It was a constant theme for the weekend,” said Hudspeth.

Cheatham County Detective Ken Miller says opioids are the true pandemic in the county.

“That’s exactly what it is. This is a much bigger epidemic than the COVID is, especially for us. We have people with cases. They recover from that. But they are not recovering from overdoses,” said Miller.

Drug agents tell News 2 that COVID-19 has tightened the drug pipeline from Mexico into Middle Tennessee, but still, drugs are getting in.

That limited supply has made being a user a life and death gamble.

“You don’t know what you are getting anymore. The big thing we see, is their regular suppliers are not having the product they use to have, so they are going to whomever they can to find it from,” said Miller.

Miller said buying drugs was always dangerous, but now with users traveling to places like Nashville to buy drugs from people they don’t know, the gamble has become life and death.

“Now it is a total crapshoot. You never know what you are getting into, or who you are meeting. We’ve had people get robbed, go to Nashville, and get robbed. They wouldn’t get their product and they ran off with their money.”

Law officers tell News 2 the majority of the OD victims from this past weekend have overdosed previously and been resuscitated by first responders.

