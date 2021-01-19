Cheatham County authorities raid home of ex-con after six-month investigation

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A six-month-long investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department culminated Tuesday morning with an aggressive search warrant at the home of an ex-con with a violent past.

News 2 obtained footage of the predawn raid on Old Pinnacle Road where SWAT units surrounded the home of ex-con Keith Sweeney.

Officers are seen on video hustling into position while a loud speaker announces the arrival of the officers executing the search warrant.

“This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. We are executing a search warrant. Come out with your hands up.”

After a few moments, a flash bang is detonated, the door breached and officers entered the home.

Lt. Shannon Heflin told News 2, the 44-year-old did not surrender and he was slightly injured during the quick apprehension.

“Due to Mr. Sweeney’s extensive criminal history, which is 53 pages long. And being a convicted felon, and a violent convicted felon, we decided to use our SWAT team to make entry.”

Once the home was secure, agents found six ounces of meth, an ounce of what is being tested for heroin cut with fentanyl and a pound of pot.

Agents also seized $8,000 in cash and three vehicles, including Sweeney’s motorcycle.

Narcotics agents call Sweeney a mid-level dealer who is prone to violence and was in prison for aggravated kidnapping.

Lt. Heflin said,”There were two handguns found and he is what we consider a dangerous convicted felon.”

Agents told News 2, Sweeney had been under surveillance for six months as investigators watched him allegedly make deals in Cheatham County and Nashville.

Heflin said, “Several months ago we got an anonymous tip that Mr. Sweeney was dealing drugs. Narcotics agents ran surveillance on him from his house to the drug deals and from the drug deals back to his house.”

News 2 was on the scene as deputies escorted Sweeney into the hospital in Ashland City to be checked for minor injuries.

Lt. Heflin says the community is safer tonight because Sweeney is back behind bars.

Sweeney is charged with possession of heroin, meth, and pot as well as being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Drug agents told News 2, Sweeney has no bond as he awaits a hearing that could revoke his parole status with the DOC.