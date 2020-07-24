Cheatham Co. Sheriff’s Dept. rewarded for capture of Midtown Nashville murder suspect

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a double murder in Midtown, the Nashville community rallied thousands of dollars to find the suspect and that reward is now going to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department for the Christmas Day capture.

“This was a high priority number one case in which all the counties in Middle Tennessee, we needed to get this guy off the street,” Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove told News 2.

It only took a matter of days for the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department to gather intel and locate 23-year-old Michael Mosely.

“That period was very high stress. We knew Mr. Mosely very well. He’s from Cheatham County, he’s lived here, he has a criminal history when he became a suspect, we began also looking.”

Mosley was wanted in connection to the stabbing murders of two men, including the brother of San Francisco 49er’s quarterback C.J. Beathard, outside of the Dogwood Bar in Midtown on December 21.

The Nashville community rallied about a $30,000 dollar reward for Mosely’s arrest.

“It definitely wasn’t about the money, it was just about our need to get someone who has hurt people off the street,” Breedlove explained.

Cheatham County deputies worked day and night, leading to Mosley’s capture on Christmas Day.

“It was horrible what happened that night up in Nashville, and especially in Midtown, both myself, my father, and my family, have a special interest in that area,” said Nashville Attorney and Dogwood Landlord Bryan Lewis as he presented his pledge of the reward money to the department Friday.

“This check that I’m presenting to Sheriff Breedlove is just a small token of our appreciation,” Lewis said as he handed over the check for $5,000.

“We’re little hesitant about wanting any money, it’s not about the money, but it will be going for a good cause. It will be for a good cause,” Breedlove explained, “It’s going for training… we’re actually going, in the process of going into a new facility with a training room, we’ve never had a training room before and this will help pay for that.”

The sheriff’s department is moving buildings to have all departments under one roof, and they will be adding a training room.

Breedlove says it’s important the department expand training for deputies now, in a time of so much social unrest.