Cheatham Co. officers injured in high-speed chase

Two Cheatham County officers suffered minor injuries, and a police car was totaled after a dangerous high-speed chase through Cheatham and Davidson County on Sunday afternoon.

It all began around 2:45 p.m. after auto burglary suspects were spotted breaking into cars along Ed Harris Road and the Braxton Apartments in Ashland City.

When officers tried to pull over the stolen car, the occupants fled at dangerous speeds.

Ashland City Police Officer Charles McEachron chased the suspects down Highway 12.

Ashland City Police Officer Charles McEachron

At the Walmart, Cheatham County Deputy Dahianna Arguello deployed spike strips, flattening one of the Toyota Camry’s tires.

The deputy suffered rope burns and received treatment at the hospital.

Twenty miles down the road, McEachron, still in pursuit, approached Briley Parkway. That’ where the suspects blew through a red light.

An SUV entered the intersection, and because of the bad guys, stopped, forcing the Ashland City officer to take evasive action.

He hit the brakes, veered right, clipped the back end of the SUV, and then smashed through a chain link fence, finally coming to rest in a field.

His dash cam was still running, and you can tell he is dazed and hurt.

News 2 captured video of the veteran officer laying in the field surrounded by fellow officers before he was wheeled to an ambulance.

The officer was taken to the hospital and, thankfully, he was treated and released.

“He had his seat belt on,” explained Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray. “That’s our policy. He is sore at the waist where the seat belt caught him.”

Despite his injuries, Chief Ray says: If you come to Ashland City to commit a crime, you will be caught.

“If there is going to be [a] crime committed here, we are going to try and catch who it is,” Ray said. “That will continue. It won’t stop. So if you come here, you are gonna be caught.”

At this time, authorities told News 2, the Toyota Camry was stolen in Nashville. The suspects’ identities are still under investigation., and police welcome tips from the public.

Meanwhile, Officer McEachron is scheduled to be back on duty by Tuesday.