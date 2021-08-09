Cheatham Co. man out on bond for murder allegedly found with a ‘smorgasbord’ of drugs

CHEATHAM CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Almost a year ago, a Cheatham County man was arrested and charged with second degree murder for allegedly supplying drugs that killed a man. Fast forward to today, that same man was arrested again, and once again, drugs were involved.

Cheatham County deputies pulled over James Orange August 5, 2021, for allegedly running a stop sign.

The officers quickly realized it would be more than a traffic violation they were dealing with. They found meth, heroin and pills in the van Orange was driving.

Deputies said the heroin was packaged in pink paper, that Orange’s passenger was sitting on.

Lt. Ken Miller of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said, “Basically, it’s a smorgasbord; a one stop pharmacy; a rolling pharmacy if you will.”

As deputies continued to search the van close they uncovered nearly 100 syringes. Many were still loaded with drugs. Too many for the deputies to put into the sharps container they keep in their squad cars.

Miller said, “When you have officers having to carry sharps containers with them to deal with all these needles and stuff we are recovering from these vehicles, it is ungodly. We can’t make a traffic stop anymore, it seems like, without running into needles.”

In August of 2020, Orange was indicted for second degree murder. Investigators alleged he sold drugs that killed a man. After his arrest, Orange made his $70,000 bond.

Almost a year to the day later, he faces similar charges.

“I think a big part of this for him in particular is the COVID crisis. Our judges do what the state allows them to do. And regarding bond, everyone worries about bond. It is a condition to prove that you will come to court. It cannot be used as a means of punishment for people. But, here he is – not quite a year later -arrested for selling the same kind of drugs he sold that ended up killing a young man.”

Orange is in jail, while the court reviews the terms of his bond.

Cheatham County EMS told News 2 to date there have been 134 overdoses in Cheatham County with 15 deaths.