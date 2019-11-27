Cheatham Co. man may go to prison for stealing soda

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted pharmacy bandit out of prison on parole might be going back to prison because of a 12-pack of soda.

The suspect, Mark Harris, went to prison in 2015 for robbing pharmacies in Middle Tennessee.

This past Saturday, while on parole, the 44-year-old got busted again; not for robbing a pharmacy, but for shoplifting. Police say he stole clothes on one occasion and then a 12-pack of soda on a second visit. It happened at the Ashland City Walmart.

“Rite Aid pharmacy here in Ashland City that is now out of business was robbed by this gentleman here. He was placed in TDOC custody for a few years and since been placed on parole. And you would think that someone placed on parole would mind his p’s and q’s and it’s obvious this man isn’t taking this into consideration,” said Det. Bill Powers of the Ashland City Police Department.

When he was arrested at his sister’s home, police explained to him on bodycam; “You entered the store and selected merchandise totaling $55.60 and then exited the store bypassing all points of sale without paying for the merchandise.”

Detective Powers says he didn’t initially know who the shoplifting suspect was when he got the case but the suspect was seen driving away in a Nissan Cube. The investigator says he pulled all the registered Cubes in Cheatham County and Harris’ name came back as one of 20 plus owners. From there, the lawman put two and two together.

Det. Powers also recognized the shoplifting suspect as the man who was convicted for pharmacy robberies in 2015.

When officers arrested him, Saturday, they found a Nissan Cube in the driveway.

Police told News 2 Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Authorities say he did approximately 30 percent and got out on parole after serving just a few years.

Powers said the current shoplifting charges for clothes and a 12-pack of soda may be what sends this convicted pharmacy robber back to prison to possibly serve the remainder of his sentence.

At this time Mark Harris is out of jail on the shoplifting charges on a $10,000 bond. It will be up to a judge to decide whether this act violated the terms of his parole.