Cheatham Co. man arrested for impersonating police officer

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A DUI stop in Cheatham County led to a truck full of police badges, police IDs and illegal weapons.

Investigators say the DUI suspect, Jeremy Cart, has a stained history as a peace officer and is no longer a law enforcement officer.

Cheatham County Deputy Michael Peeler, who made the traffic stop, says “I already confirmed he is no longer law enforcement. He is previously law enforcement. But he is impersonating a law enforcement official.”

It all unraveled Saturday morning on Highway 12. That’s where Cheatham County deputy Michael Peeler had just pulled over Jeremy Cart for erratic driving.

The deputy says “he was all over the road.”

In his report, he writes Cart said he was on his way home from working an all-night gig and he was texting his girl.

According to Deputy Peeler, the 36-year-old driver smelled of alcohol.

On body cam, you hear the deputy ask, “what agency do you work for?”

Peeler says Cart immediately presents a police badge from TSU.

During his investigation with various officers, you hear the deputy say, “I talked to the captain at TSU and he has not been with them for five years.”

Peeler says, “He is out pretending to be a police officer which he is not.”

During the stop, Peeler again asks Cart, “Are you still with TSU?”

To which, Cart shakes his head affirmatively grunting, “Uh-huh.”

When the deputy gets Cart out of the truck, he notates that Cart is wobbly on his feet, saying, “You are still under the influence.”

During the stop, Cart removed a pistol and a knife from his person.

“I have reason to believe you are under the influence,” Peeler will say numerous times.

During the stop, Peeler says Cart fails his field sobriety test. Then he asks him what he was drinking.

“You said you had two shots of what?”

Cart stammers, “I believe it was tequila.”

After he was handcuffed and put in the squad car, deputies made an alarming discovery.

They found multiple Metro police patches that included material suggesting he is a narcotics officer.

Cart also had multiple Cheatham County Sheriff’s credentials from when he was a deputy in the early stages of Mike Breedlove’s first term as sheriff.

Breedlove says “There’s an internal investigation we conducted in which he violated policy.”

Sheriff Breedlove confirms that Cart once worked as a deputy in Cheatham County, but he was forced to retire for actions unbecoming an officer.

Breedlove says “I lost trust in him. He is the kind of guy who doesn’t need to be wearing a badge. He doesn’t have what it takes to wear a badge.”

In addition to finding blue lights in his truck and an FOP license plate for active-duty members, officers also found two handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, and an AR-15 that deputies say had been altered so it could fire automatically.

Breedlove says, “Oh what a problem. Scary more than anything. This is a guy who evidently thought he was still a law enforcement officer and whose the last guy who needs to be in law enforcement.”

Cart has bonded out of the Cheatham County jail. He is charged with a number of things including DUI, impersonating an officer, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

News 2 has also learned that Ashland City Police charged Cart with aggravated burglary and false imprisonment.

Investigators say Cart was acting as a law enforcement officer at the apartment complex where he was a courtesy officer.