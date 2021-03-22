Cheatham Co. deputies follow trail of clues left behind in armed robbery case

CHEATHAM CO., Tenn., (WKRN) — A manhunt has been underway for an armed robber who got away with money, but he left bullets behind as a crucial clue for Cheatham County investigators.

The robbery happened at the Marathon Station at 1279 Jackson Felts Road in Cheatham County Saturday around 9:30p.m.

According to investigators, when the suspect ran he somehow dropped a fully loaded magazine from his weapon.

Lt. Ken Miller of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department said, “It’s not often they will drop the magazine out of their weapon. He either fumbled it as he was trying to put it in his pocket, or panicked with it, as he was running. I’m not sure of the circumstance, but it is unusual to find the magazine dropped on the ground after a robbery.”

Video revealed the bandit emerging from the darkness. Investigators said his get-a-way car was parked off property.

The store surveillance captured the crime as the suspect waits in line wearing all black including a black neoprene mask and a black Arc’teryx jacket.

The bandit bought a drink holding it in his ungloved hand. When the clerk goes to put the $2 dollars cash in the till, the suspect pulls out his gun. Video then showed the clerk backing up and the robber reaching across the counter to take the cash.

According to investigators, the suspect appeared to be carrying a teal colored weapon. And because he dropped the magazine, detectives now know much more about the weapon he used.

Detectives will also dust for prints on the drink bottle. The money used to pay for the drink is also in the hands of investigators.

Lt. Miller said, “So we’ve been able to identify that magazine as belonging to a Glock 43.

It is fully loaded, and we will be processing that. We should be able to get fingerprints from the magazine or the cartridges loaded into the magazine. One of the clerks described it as a bluish teal color. We looked that up and Glock made one in that color, so that will help narrow it down tremendously.”

The owner of the store did not want to be identified, but he is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have any information contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.